Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.19. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 341,094 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Acacia Research Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
