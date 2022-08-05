Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.19. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 341,094 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 251.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

