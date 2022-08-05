Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.84.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

