ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,752,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.