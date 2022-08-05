Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,246. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

