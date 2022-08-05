Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 255,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

