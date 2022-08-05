ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.32 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

