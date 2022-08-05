adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($149.48) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($293.81) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday.

adidas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADS stock traded up €4.24 ($4.37) on Friday, reaching €175.24 ($180.66). The company had a trading volume of 528,099 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a one year high of €201.01 ($207.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is €171.32 and its 200 day moving average is €196.88.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

