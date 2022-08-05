adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €173.00 ($178.35) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($293.81) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($221.65) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($195.88) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday.

adidas stock traded up €4.24 ($4.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €175.24 ($180.66). The company had a trading volume of 528,099 shares. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($207.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

