ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

ADT Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ADT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

