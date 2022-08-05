ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

ADTRAN Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTRAN Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

