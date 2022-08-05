Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $136.34. 21,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,728. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

