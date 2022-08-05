Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $164.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.