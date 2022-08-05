Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,480. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $139.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

