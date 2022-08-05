Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $105.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $81,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 172,241 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,141,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

