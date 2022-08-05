Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.93.

AMD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,446,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

