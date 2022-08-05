AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 110.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after buying an additional 359,344 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MPC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,470. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Read More
