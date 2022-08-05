AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,635 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,979,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 668,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.12. 27,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,453. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

