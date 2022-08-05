AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 320,025 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $100,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. 38,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

