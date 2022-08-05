AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,422 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.04. 13,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.