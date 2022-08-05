AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,463. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

