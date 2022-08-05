AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,082,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,289 shares during the period. Agrify makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Agrify were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 9.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of AGFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,600 shares of company stock valued at $129,598.

Agrify Profile

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.