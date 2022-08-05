AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $877,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,701. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

