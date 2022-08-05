AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 832 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. HEICO comprises 0.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

