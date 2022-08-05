AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 49,360 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 329,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,983,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

