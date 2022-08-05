AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. WM Technology accounts for 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.15% of WM Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

MAPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $479.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.62.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $40,062.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

