AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $862,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.44. 16,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,415. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comerica to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

