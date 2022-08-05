AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. AES also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

AES Stock Up 3.6 %

AES traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 184,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after acquiring an additional 592,767 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

