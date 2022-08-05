Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,189. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

