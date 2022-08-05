AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Andrew H. Beck Sells 19,335 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %

AGCO stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.