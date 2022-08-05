agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. agilon health updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 44,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGL. TheStreet raised agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 711,053 shares of company stock worth $16,617,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in agilon health by 59.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in agilon health by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

