Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 41,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,385. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

