Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 51,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,385. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.
Further Reading
