Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $222,888.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,316.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.70 or 0.07324119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00163428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00266069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00687075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00597947 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005752 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

