Aion Price Tops $0.0429 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,243.33 or 1.00055263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 102% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00232327 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00223937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00262390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00056628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004864 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

