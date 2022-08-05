Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.50 by

set a €1.50 ($1.55) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.13) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.24) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of AF stock opened at €1.54 ($1.59) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.07.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

