Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. 32,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.