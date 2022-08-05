Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,852. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.