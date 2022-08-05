Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 470,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,225. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

