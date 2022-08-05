Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4 %

Airbnb stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 114,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,535. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

