Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

