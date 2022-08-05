Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,665. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 59.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 286,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Akebia Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.