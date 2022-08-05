Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,644. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

