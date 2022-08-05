Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.29. 69,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.90 and a 200 day moving average of $498.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

