Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 4.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 19,901.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($164.95) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.