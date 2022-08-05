Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

