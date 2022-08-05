Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded up 6% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $49.92 million and $4.02 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $33.23 or 0.00144082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,668,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,480 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.