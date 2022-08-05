Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 100,000 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,901,985 shares in the company, valued at $63,667,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,144. The firm has a market cap of $403.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.