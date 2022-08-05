Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 251,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

