Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) received a C$19.00 target price from Cormark in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1.58.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

