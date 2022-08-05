Algorand Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $119.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00107865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00266316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00038223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,653,690 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,414,768 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.